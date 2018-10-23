Kansas homeowners leaving lots of refinancing cash on table, says SmartAsset

According to a recent study by SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, the top 10 Kansas counties have homeowners who could have saved over $50 million more than they have by refinancing their mortgage loans.

“If you are not refinancing when you’re able to, you are leaving money on the table,” said Ross Urken with SmartAsset.

“Nationwide, in the mortgage industry at large, that’s billions of dollars each year.”

In fact, there is a lot left on the table in the top three counties alone.

“$24 million total refinance savings missed in Johnson County, $10 million refinance savings missed in Sedgwick County and almost $3 million in Shawnee County,” said Urken.

So, where did SmartAsset get these numbers?

“We applied the regional average pre-refinance interest rate and the regional average post refinance rate to the total balance of refinanced loans in every U.S. county,” said Urken. “We used that metric to basically come up with the total expected interest payments with and without refinancing.”

The amount any individual homeowner can save is dependent on their home’s value, so check with your mortgage lender to see if refinancing could save you any money.