Kansas hopes to hire company this fall to build new prison

by on April 12, 2017 at 4:30 PM (3 hours ago)

Kansas could sign a contract this fall with a private company to build a new prison to replace its oldest and largest one in Lansing.

Documents show that the state is limiting the search for the $155 million project to firms that already have built multiple prisons.

The Department of Corrections is telling potential bidders they would handle maintenance at the new prison.

The state is seeking proposals under which the company initially would own the prison and the state would lease it for up to 40 years.

Corrections officials believe a new prison would be safer and more efficient.

A state request posted online last week gives companies until May 12 to express an interest. Proposals are due July 21 and a contract would be finalized by Sept. 29.

