Kansas Horse Council Foundation Presents Scholarships To Encourage Youth Advancing Their Equine Endeavors

By Frank J. Buchman
Youth with lifetime interests in horses and plans to work with and serve the equine industry have received stipend recognition.
Thirteen young horse enthusiasts received Kansas Horse Council Foundation Scholarships at the awards ceremonies in Wamego.
Hosted by the Kansas Horse Council (KHC), the program was moderated by Justine Staten, KHC executive director.
“The Kansas Horse Council provides the state’s equine industry with leadership and direction through education, promotion and public policy advocacy,” Staten said.
Scholarship recipients this year include Jodi Banks, Caitlyn Champaign, Collin Champaign, Courtney Clinesmith, Morgan Clinesmith, Marcus Hetherington, Chancy Johnson, Ryan Klamm, Kirsten Miessler, Megan Miller, Megan Newlon, Brook Staten and Shelbey Taylor.
“The Kansas Horse Council Foundation managed by a board of directors is a 501c3 nonprofit group founded in 2003,” Staten said. “Mission is encouraging learning and higher education pursuits of individuals involved in the equine industry.”
Scholarships are funded by an auction during the Equifest of Kansas, as well as by private donations.
“It really makes an impact when we have returning support from benefactors such as the Weary Family Trust,” Staten said. “Caren Dumler was an outstanding auction supporter this year, but she passed away so will not be a recurring contributor.”
Amount of the KHCF Scholarship varies from year to year. “We never have the same amount to award, and we don’t set a limit on number of recipients,” Staten said.
Celsey Jo Crabtree, KHCF Scholarship recipient as an undergraduate, challenged the youth as they move forward in their equine pursuits. Now working toward a K-State graduate equine degree, Crabtree credited the scholarship for assistance in her diverse horse activities.
Joyce Troyer, active KHC member, introduced scholarship recipients during a slide presentation relating comments from their essays.
Jodi Banks, daughter of Dean and Angie Banks at Muscotah, is a recent graduate of Atchison High School. She will be attending the University of Kansas with plans for a digital mapping career while becoming a professional horse trainer.
Caitlyn Champagne, daughter of Chris and Carolyn Champagne at Lawrence graduated from Perry-Lecompton High School. She will attend Kansas State University and intends to become a physical therapist traveling to other countries helping those in need.
Carolyn’s brother, Collin Champagne is currently a junior at Kansas State University majoring in construction science and management. With his career as a construction industry contractor or engineer, Collin intends to also pursue horse training and automotive work.
Courtney Clinesmith, daughter of Bill and Stephanie Clinesmith at Cimarron, graduated from Cimarron High School. She will be attending Kansas State University majoring in secondary education to teach English while also coaching cross country and track.
Courtney’s older sister, Morgan Clinesmith is a sophomore attending Colby Community College (CCC) majoring in horse production and management. Morgan plan to remain heavily involved within the horse industry and have a breeding and training operation.
Marcus Hetherington, son of Brandon and Julie Hetherington of Valley Falls, is attending Pratt Community College studying electrical power technology. Marcus intends to become an electrical lineman supervisor while working on the family farm and showing horses.
Chancy Johnson, daughter of Chad and Janon Johnson at White City, is the valedictorian graduate of White City High School. She will be on the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) Rodeo Team at Miami, Oklahoma, and plans to become an agriculture accountant.
Ryan Klamm, son of Andy and Liz Klamm at Hutchinson, is a junior studying food science at Kansas State University. Currently an intern for Ardent Mills Food Plant, Ryan plans to work in research for the pet food industry while serving as a 4-H horse project leader.
Kirsten Miessler, daughter of Ronald and Heather Miessler of Seward, graduated from Great Bend High School. She will attend Colby Community College in youth education bringing her love of horses and children together giving lessons to disabled youth.
Megan Miller, daughter of Mike and Wendi Miller at Oskaloosa, is a sophomore majoring in agriculture business and accounting at Colby Community College (CCC). She plans to attain a Kansas State University accounting master’s degree and then continue community service.
Megan Newlon, daughter of Jeff and Vicky Newlon at Hugoton, is a Oklahoma State University sophomore in agricultural communications Megan hopes to manage a Texas breeding barn facility and will continue developing her own media and marketing business.
Brook Staten, daughter of Tony and Justine Staten at Olsburg, is a Chadron State College freshman in rangeland wildlife management. After adopting a wild horse, she wants to help develop balance between nature and wild horses in the Bureau of Land Management.
Shelbey Taylor, daughter of Todd and Becky Taylor at Kansas City, attends the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Intending to develop a mixed animal veterinary practice, Shelbey will continue working with children increasing their horse knowledge.
Recipients of the Kansas Horse Council Foundation Scholarships are (front) Megan Newlon, Megan Miller, Jodi Banks, (back) Collin Champagne, Caitlyn Champagne, Chancy Johnson, and Kirsten Miessler. Not pictured are Courtney Clinesmith, Morgan Clinesmith, Marcus Hetherington, Ryan Klamm, Brook Staten, and Shelbey Taylor.