WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


77°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 77°
Winds NNE 12 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy79°
60°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear81°
63°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm79°
66°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm82°
63°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy82°
66°

Kansas hospital sued of misdiagnosis leads to organ removals

by on August 7, 2017 at 5:25 AM

A Kansas woman who says a misdiagnosis led doctors to remove parts of her organs and then cover up the mistake is suing the University of Kansas Hospital over her treatment.

Wendy Ann Noon Berner, of Shawnee says in her lawsuit that she didn’t learn about the misdiagnosis until reading media reports about a whistleblower lawsuit
filed by a pathologist who raised concerns about the case and wanted to inform Berner.

KCUR reports Berner’s lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Wyandotte County District Court, accuses the hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, of fraud, negligence and civil conspiracy.

Spokesman Dennis McCulloch said the hospital is limited in what it can say in response to the lawsuit but believes its physicians and staff acted appropriately.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.