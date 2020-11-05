Kansas Hospitals Fighting Nursing Shortages
Several dozen hospitals serving Kansas patients report that they expect to deal with staffing shortages over the next week as the state continues to report an average of well over 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day.
The Wichita area’s two major health systems say that almost 150 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, their highest numbers since the pandemic began.
One Wichita system is trying to bring about 60 nurses from outside Kansas into the state to help with staffing, and it has converted space into two new units for COVID-19 patients.
A surge in cases even prompted public health officials and the local Chamber of Commerce in Reno County to launch a 10-day campaign to be more diligent in following the county’s mask mandate, and following other public health recommendations.
The Kansas Hospital Association surveyed 143 hospitals that serve Kansas patients.
Forty-three of them, or 30%, said they expected to deal with staffing shortages within the next week.