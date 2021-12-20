Kansas Hospitals Starting To Fill Again

Hospitals in Kansas are delaying surgeries, turning away transfers, holding patients in emergency rooms while they wait for beds to open up, and desperately trying to hire traveling nurses as COVID-19 cases double and triple before the holidays.
In Merriam, the number of COVID-19 patients with active infections at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission tripled from 12 in mid-November to 37 as of late last week.
The hospital is also facing an increase in transfer requests from places like Minnesota and Oklahoma.
At Children’s Mercy, 14 patients are hospitalized with acute COVID-19 infections, three in the intensive care unit.
The number of positive results from its walk-in and drive-through testing clinics has doubled to 400 from 200 over the past two weeks.
The number of COVID-19 patients rose so sharply at the University of Kansas Health System’s St. Francis campus in Topeka, that it delayed eight surgeries last week.