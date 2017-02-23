WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


62°F
Clear
Feels Like 62°
Winds ENE 13 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy62°
37°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy38°
23°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear45°
30°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow54°
30°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain52°
43°

Kansas House advances prevention of opioid-related death

by on February 23, 2017 at 3:00 PM (43 mins ago)

Kansas lawmakers have advanced a bill that would expand access to drugs that stop opioid overdoses as health care providers and law enforcement officers grapple with a national epidemic.

The House gave unanimous first-round approval to the bill Thursday. A final vote of approval would send it to the Senate.

The measure would allow first responders to administer the drugs to people experiencing overdose symptoms after taking opioid drugs that include heroin and
some prescription drugs.

Republican Rep. Greg Lakin of Wichita said 47 states allow some type of first responder to administer the drugs. Lakin is a physician who introduced the bill in committee.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says prescription opioid overdose deaths have quadrupled since 1999.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.