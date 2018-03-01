Kansas House Appropriations Committee wants more information on armories before approving additional maintenance money

As the House Appropriations Committee sorted through items in the Adjutant General’s office budget request on Thursday, several questions were raised about armories across the state, as a supplemental request had been put in for $2.9 million over the next two years for deferred maintenance on those facilities.

Democrat Kathy Wolfe Moore asked that those requests be set aside for the time being.

“Someone mentioned that we need to do some work on these armories. I don’t doubt that, but I want to make sure that the money we’re spending, if we’re going to do it, number one, it makes a sizeable difference. We’re not just putting paint on a pig, sort of, it makes a sizeable and meaningful difference to that armory, number one, and number two, there is a future for these armories and we intend to keep 36 around. I am merely saying that I’d like more information before I make that kind of investment.”

Appropriations chair Republican Troy Waymaster asked for an even more narrowed focus to the information they would receive.

“I would like to be more specific in like a 10 year planning strategy in what the future of the armories are,” Waymaster said. “As the chairman mentioned before, just a few years ago in the Sebelius administration, some of those armories were closed. Actually, in my home community, the armory was closed and reverted to the city and it is now turned into a rec center. I would like to see a long-term strategy planning of the armories, as well, because, if we’re going to spend money in doing rehabilitation and repairs and then there might be the decision in a couple or five years of closing that armory, I would kind of like to know what a long-term strategy plan would be.”

Wolfe Moore’s motion asked for that information prior to the passage of the omnibus budget bill at the end of the session to be sure that they can get the money in if it is still needed this year.