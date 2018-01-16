Kansas House Approps hears from KPERS rep Tuesday

The House Appropriations Committee had an informational briefing Tuesday from Alan Conroy with the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System. Conroy had a positive outlook based on the market’s performance of late, in spite of underfunding from an actuarial perspective for nearly a quarter-century, which has had long-term effects.

“These 24 years, in terms of the unfunded liability, not having the resources to invest. The largest single factor of that $9 billion, is because the state has not contributed at the actuarially required rate. It has contributed at a lower statutory rate. There’s less money in the portfolio, less money to invest.”

The current funded ratio of KPERS is 67 percent.

“Your goal of course, is to get to 100 percent,” Conroy said. “The higher you can be, then, when you have another 2008, 2009 downturn in the market. The portfolio takes, in that case, almost a 20 percent hit, then that funded ratio gets pulled down, which just means then under a defined benefit plan, the state’s going to have to pay more later on. The danger of being less than 60 percent then is, if you have one downturn, the portfolio takes a hit, but if in another 3 or 4 years, you have another significant downturn, then that just pulls it down. Then it gets very difficult for the employer to be able to contribute their way out of that obligation.”

However, it is important to note that the current Legislature has made a substantial commitment to funding KPERS in the next few years, even though it is only to the statutory level.

The State’s school employer contribution for 24 years, has been less than the actuarially required rate,” said Conroy. “There’s been a statutory rate set each of those 24 years that’s less than what the actuary says, and that difference, then, is what rolls to the unfunded liability.”

The State is scheduled to contribute $1.6 billion in 2017, 2018 and 2019 toward its employer contribution.