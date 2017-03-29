Kansas House approves anti-pornography resolution

The Kansas House has approved a resolution condemning pornography as a public health hazard.

The resolution approved Wednesday on a voice vote has no legal effect.

The Wichita Eagle reports the resolution warns that pornography treats women and children as objects, reduces the desire to marry, can cause erectile dysfunction and creates a sexually toxic environment.

Supporters also said pornography can lead to risky sexual behavior, particularly in adolescents.

Opponents of the resolution said they don’t support pornography but U.S. citizens have a right to freedom of expression, even if the price of freedom is high.