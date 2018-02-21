Kansas House approves minimum age for governor candidates

Kansas legislators are moving toward setting a minimum age for running for governor after more than half a dozen teenagers declared an interest in this year’s race.

The House approved a bill Wednesday that would require candidates for governor and other statewide offices to be voters in the state, starting next year. The change would effectively set the minimum age for running at 18. The House’s 94-28 vote sent the bill to the Senate, and top Republican senators called the measure a reasonable proposal.

Kansas and Vermont are the only states without a minimum age for their governors. Six Kansas teenagers have formed campaign committees for the governor’s race. Several out-of-state teenagers have joined the fray because Kansas lacks a residency requirement, and the bill also would change that.