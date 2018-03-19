WIBW News Now!

Kansas House committee approves school safety legislation

by on March 19, 2018 at 11:34 AM (4 hours ago)

Legislation designed to make Kansas schools safer from gun violence has passed a House committee.

The bill endorsed by the Appropriations Committee on Monday would require schools and state agencies to establish guidelines for fortifying schools against armed threats.  It also would provide $5 million for safety measures like metal detectors and hardened glass.  The House will consider the bill next.

Kansas education lobbyists called the bill inadequate during a Friday hearing.  Kansas National Education Association lobbyist Mark Desetti said that $5 million is not enough to secure the state’s nearly 1,600 schools.

The committee amended the bill Monday so that school districts must match any funding provided to them from the $5 million.

Republican Representative Brenda Landwehr of Wichita proposed the amendment and said it would essentially double funding.

