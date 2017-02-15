WIBW News Now!

Kansas House committee debates concealed guns in hospitals

by on February 15, 2017 at 3:34 AM (3 mins ago)

A Kansas House committee is considering a proposal to keep concealed guns out of public hospitals, mental health clinics and nursing homes.

The Federal and State Affairs Committee took up a bill Tuesday that would allow the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, to continue barring concealed weapons.

A state law will require the medical center and other hospitals to allow concealed weapons in their buildings starting in July unless they have adequate security measures such as guards or metal detectors.

Committee Chairman and Abilene Republican John Barker offered an amendment to allow all public hospitals, mental health clinics and nursing homes to ban
concealed guns.

The committee did not finish its debate Tuesday.

It plans to continue its discussion and take votes Wednesday.

