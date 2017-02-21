WIBW News Now!

Kansas House committee tables Medicaid expansion

by on February 21, 2017 at 5:05 AM (3 hours ago)

Kansas lawmakers won’t vote on expanding Medicaid until at least April 3.

The House Health and Human Services Committee voted Monday to table the bill right before the deadline for committees to pass bills onto the floor. That could kill the bill for this year.

Committee Vice Chair Susan Concannon says she will try to get House Speaker Ron Ryckman to exempt the bill from deadlines so that it can be considered later
this year.

Expanding Medicaid would give coverage to people who earn up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level. It has support from health care advocates, providers,
business groups and patients.

Conservative think tanks and a state agency overseeing the program oppose the bill.

