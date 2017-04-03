WIBW News Now!

Kansas House to debate concealed guns in colleges, hospitals

by on April 3, 2017 at 5:00 PM (2 hours ago)

An eleventh-hour gun debate could give opponents of concealed carry at hospitals and colleges in Kansas an opportunity to stop the facilities from having to allow guns – even as those facilities get ready to comply with the law.

On Tuesday, the House will debate a bill that would require Kansas to recognize out-of-state concealed carry permits. But lawmakers on both sides of the concealed carry debate will likely try amending it on the floor.

The move comes as the University of Kansas Hospital and the National Rifle Association struggle to find common ground.

Majority Leader Don Hineman didn’t schedule a floor debate while the groups sought a compromise. But Minority Leader Jim Ward, a Wichita Democrat, made a motion Monday to schedule it before lawmakers take a three-week break.

