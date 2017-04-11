Kansas House Democrat Leader Expects To See Medicaid Expansion Again In Veto Session

The top Democrat in the Kansas House believes the Medicaid expansion issue is not dead for this session.

“I think there will be another strong effort to expand Medicaid in Kansas in the next couple of weeks,” said House Minority Leader Jim Ward of Wichita. “We have too many people who need it in terms of healthcare, too many hospitals on the critical list of financial stress and the majority of Kansans, vast majority of Kansans, think it’s the right thing to do.”

Ward said there has been some movement on the concept in recent days.

“I’ve had a couple of folks who voted no come up to me afterwards with buyers’ remorse, saying they hope there is another opportunity,” said Ward. “I know that the hospitals and the health care providers are out doing outreach to legislators who voted the wrong way in districts whose hospitals and health care system is most in distress. I think that will have an effect in getting those three additional votes in the House and two additional votes in the Senate.”

Ward dismisses the argument that there won’t be enough time in the veto session to tackle Medicaid expansion along with the budget and school finance.

“That’s a false narrative, a false choice,” said Ward. “We don’t have enough time to waste. We need to do it now. We’ll take the opportunity when it presents itself and we’ll give folks an opportunity to do the right thing a second time.”

The Kansas Legislature returns for veto session May 1st.