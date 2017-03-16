Kansas House Helping Wildfire Victims

The Kansas House of Representatives has passed two measures to help victims of the wildfires in the state.

“We had one bill in the works before the fires ever broke out,” said House Minority Leader Don Hineman. “Last year, when we had the fires in Southern Kansas, there was a problem with Oklahoma fire crews coming across the state border to help out. We passed a fire compact that will ease their load and make it easier for them to come across the state line without liability issues.”

The second measure that has received more publicity to this point is in regard to fencing materials.

“We also passed a bill to exempt fencing supplies from sales tax,” said Hineman. “That was done last year as well. We’re doing it again this year for the 2017 fires. We’re giving the rancher a little more flexibility. They can either claim the exemption at the time of purchase, or they can retroactively apply for a refund of the sales tax with the state Department of Revenue.”

There has been no word on when the Kansas Senate will work those measures.