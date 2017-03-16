WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


62°F
Clear
Feels Like 62°
Winds SE 17 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy67°
51°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy71°
36°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear64°
46°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear81°
55°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy71°
43°

Kansas House Helping Wildfire Victims

by on March 16, 2017 at 11:33 AM (2 hours ago)

The Kansas House of Representatives has passed two measures to help victims of the wildfires in the state.

“We had one bill in the works before the fires ever broke out,” said House Minority Leader Don Hineman. “Last year, when we had the fires in Southern Kansas, there was a problem with Oklahoma fire crews coming across the state border to help out. We passed a fire compact that will ease their load and make it easier for them to come across the state line without liability issues.”

The second measure that has received more publicity to this point is in regard to fencing materials.

“We also passed a bill to exempt fencing supplies from sales tax,” said Hineman. “That was done last year as well. We’re doing it again this year for the 2017 fires. We’re giving the rancher a little more flexibility. They can either claim the exemption at the time of purchase, or they can retroactively apply for a refund of the sales tax with the state Department of Revenue.”

There has been no word on when the Kansas Senate will work those measures.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.