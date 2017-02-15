Kansas House Initially Passes Tax Plan That Adds Third Bracket and Taxes Pass-Through Entities

The Kansas House of Representatives took a first step in rolling back Governor Sam Brownback’s tax policy on Wednesday as they initially passed a bill that would roll back the exemption on over 330,000 small business owners and reinstate three tax brackets in the state of Kansas.

House Taxation Committee chair Republican Steven Johnson of Assaria carried the bill.

“Bill 2178 is a first step and a start in the efforts in discussing tax, which will also be integrally linked with budget,” said Johnson. “The tax committee has looked at several options, and we will continue to look at other options, although some others may take more time to both clarify and implement.”

The bill repeals, effective for tax year 2017, which would go back to January of this year, the exemption for non-wage business income.

It allows for the itemized deduction of medical expenses to be included at a hundred percent for tax year 2017. It also increases individual rates, the second bracket to 5.25 and adds a third bracket at 5.45 at $100,000 of income married and $50,000 of income for individuals. Those also are effective for tax year 2017, beginning in January. It also ends the so-called march to zero.

“It does repeal the formulaic provision that would have been the glidepath,” said Johnson.

The vote shows how much strength the tax increase idea has in the House.

“I would say that this helps determine a direction in policy, in looking at income tax,” said Johnson. “It does set rates. However, I would expect the rates to continue to change as we look at other tax bills, as well as budget bills that will no doubt continue to be considered here as well as by our colleagues in the Senate.”

The initial vote was 83-39. A bill would require a two-thirds majority on final action or 84 votes to override a potential veto by Governor Brownback.