Kansas House Member Arrested

May 3, 2021 @ 8:00am
Rep. Mark Samsel Image: KS House of Representatives

A Kansas House member was arrested for possible misdemeanor battery in what authorities said was an incident involving a student while he was substitute teaching at a public school in his hometown.

Republican Representative Mark Samsel was booked into the local county jail, then released on a $1,000 bond.

His arrest came after a student reported an incident at school in his hometown of Wellsville.

Kansas law says battery is either causing bodily harm to another person or physical contact with someone else “done in a rude, insulting or angry manner,” and is punished by up to six months in jail.

Wellsville school Superintendent Ryan Bradbury said – without naming Samsel – that the substitute teacher involved in the incident is no longer working for the district.

The top three leaders of the Kansas House’s Republican majority said they were “gathering as much information as we can.”

