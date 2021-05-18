Kansas House Member Charged With Battery
A Kansas House member has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery over his behavior toward students while working as a substitute teacher.
The charges against state Representative Mark Samsel of Wellsville arose from a student reporting an April 28th incident involving Samsel.
He was arrested the next day, and released on $1,000 bond.
Kansas law says battery is either causing bodily harm to another person, or physical contact with someone else “in a rude, insulting or angry manner,” and is punished by up to six months in jail.
One video provided by a parent of Wellsville students from that day, which the parent said was shot by students, showed grabbing a boy, pushing him against a wall and telling him, “I could put the wrath of God on you right now,” before the boy breaks free and runs away, yelling.
Other videos showed Samsel talking about suicide, sex, God, and the Bible.
His first appearance in Franklin County District Court by video conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday.