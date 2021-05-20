      Weather Alert

Kansas House Member Pleads Not Guilty

May 20, 2021 @ 7:36am

A Kansas House member who was arrested after videos began circulating online of him pushing a teenage student while he was working as a substitute teacher has entered a not guilty plea to three counts of misdemeanor battery.

State Representative Mark Samsel also was given three weeks to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The charges against Samsel arose from a student reporting an April incident involving Samsel in his hometown of Wellsville.

The brief videos, provided by a parent who said they were shot by students, showed Samsel talking about suicide, God, and sex.

A criminal complaint accuses Samsel of having made physical contact with two 15- or 16-year-old students “in a rude, insulting or angry manner.”

The third charge alleges that Samsel caused “bodily harm” to one of the students.

Samsel was banned for a year from Wellsville public school property and events.

There’s no indication yet that he might face disciplinary action from the House.

