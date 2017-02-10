Kansas House Minority Leader Wants to See Whole Budget Picture, Praises Senate Approach

Democrat House Minority Leader Jim Ward of Wichita appreciates the approach the Kansas Senate has taken to the budget problem.

“One of the things I give the Senate credit for is they put all three of the moving parts on the Senate floor at the same time,” said Ward. “They put the recission bill, they put the tax, or the revenue and they put the Pooled Money Investment on the floor, so that people could see all the moving parts and understand if you do one thing, you have more leverage over here.”

Ward would like to see the House take the parts together, as well.

“Doing it one piece at a time, we’re opposed to that,” said Ward. “We’re going to have a recission bill debated in the House Appropriations on Monday. I fully expect that they will put the Pooled Money Investment in there as a way to fill our cash flow problem this year, and try to run it. Without having a long-term solution, I don’t think you’ll see Democrats, and hopefully not moderates support it.”

The key for Democrats is a solid revenue solution.

“At the end of the day, if we have a good, solid, long-term funding source, that we’re moving out of this crisis mode and we have some opportunity to invest in schools then in the future, and that’s the only choice, to get us out on a cash flow for this year, I think people would be open,” said Ward. “Not liking it, bedgrudging to do it, but see it as part of a big picture.”

Ward believes you can’t disconnect the pieces if you want broad support.