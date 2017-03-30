WIBW News Now!

Kansas House panel OKs ‘flat’ income tax plan

by on March 30, 2017 at 12:00 PM (4 hours ago)

A Kansas House committee has approved a bill that would move the state to a “flat” personal income tax to raise new revenue to fix serious budget problems.

The Taxation Committee’s measure would impose a 5 percent tax rate for all filers instead of maintaining separate rates for lower- and higher-income earners.

The committee’s 14-7 vote sends the measure to the House for debate.

The vote was along party lines with Democrats opposing it. Some Republicans didn’t like the bill either but said the House should debate it.

Some GOP lawmakers want to simplify the tax code. Critics said the measure favors wealthy families.

The bill would raise about $850 million over two years.

The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019.

