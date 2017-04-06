Kansas House panel wants to phase in $750M boost for schools

A Kansas House committee has drafted a plan to phase in a $750 million increase in state aid to public schools over five years.

A special panel on education funding agreed Wednesday to a proposal to pump $150 million more into schools annually for each the next five years under a new per-student funding formula.

The committee hasn’t yet voted on the measure because some lawmakers want an attorney to look over the proposal to ensure that it will satisfy the Kansas Supreme Court.

The court ruled last month that the state’s education funding is inadequate.

Republican Rep. Melissa Rooker of Fairway says she’s glad the committee agreed on a multi-year influx of new aid but can’t say whether schools would get the money fast enough to satisfy the court.