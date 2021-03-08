      Weather Alert

Kansas House Passes Informed Student Bill

Mar 8, 2021 @ 5:55am

The Kansas House has unanimously passed a bill that would require the Kansas State Department of Education to send students – starting in the seventh grade – information about college costs and the average wages for graduates with various degrees.

The legislation passed by the House would also require the department to distribute employment and wage information for those with technical educations and those in each branch of the military.

A supporter of the bill said it would give students the chance to learn what a college education can provide, and also opportunities in fields like the building trades and military service.

The Kansas Board of Regents, which oversees Kansas’ public universities, already publishes data on undergraduate degree programs on its website.

It also expressed support for the bill in written testimony, saying that it is working with the state Department of Education to include the website in a program that involves career planning for students.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

