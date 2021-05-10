Kansas House Passes Pot Bill; Senate Ignores It
The Kansas House did something that had never happened before, although it ended up dying in the Kansas Senate.
The House voted for the first time to legalize medical marijuana in the state.
The Senate took no action on the bill, and with the Legislature now done for this session, no further action will occur.
Thirty-six states allow medical marijuana, and Kansas is only one of three states that doesn’t have a comprehensive medical or recreational marijuana program, or allow limited medical use of low THC products, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures website.
The House vote marked the first time Kansas legislators passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana in either chamber, according to the Legislature’s research staff.
The bill would have allowed patients and caregivers to register to get medical marijuana identification cards for a list of conditions that include cancer, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.