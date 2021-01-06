Kansas House Sets New COVID-19 Protocols
Additional safety protocols have been set in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the Capitol when the Legislature convenes for the 2021 session.
The Statehouse already operates with a mask guideline, hand-sanitizing stations, and temperature checks, as those were put in place by the state earlier this year.
The new additions are based on guidance that legislative leadership had requested last month from the University of Kansas Health System.
Changes being made include:
- Installing technology for streaming in all 13 committee rooms,
- Transitioning House committees to be paperless with online access to documents,
- Social distancing of legislators on the House floor by utilizing House galleries to space members at least 6 feet apart,
- Providing the option for people to testify before committees remotely,
- An electronic voting system for floor votes,
- Making ongoing COVID-19 testing available for legislators and staff, and
- Providing masks for all House members.