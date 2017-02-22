WIBW News Now!

Kansas House votes to limit access to police records

by on February 22, 2017 at 5:00 PM (2 hours ago)

A bill limiting public access to records about police officers who have been disciplined or fired will move to the Senate after the House passed it by a wide margin Wednesday.

The bill passed 107 to 18. It would exempt police records held at a central registry from the Kansas Open Records Act.

That would limit access to the list of registered police officers, records about those who have been fired and complaints against officers. Those records would be treated like personnel and investigatory records.

Supporters say the records could still be released by the local law enforcement agencies that produce them.

Opponents say those agencies won’t release the records if they don’t have to, limiting transparency.

Under the bill, people could petition a court to open the records.

