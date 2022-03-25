Kansas House Votes To Raise Smoking, Vaping Age

The Kansas House has approved a bill that would increase the age to purchase or possess cigarettes and tobacco products from 18 to 21.
The legislation also applies to electronic cigarettes and vaping products, and would prohibit them in school buildings.
It would also make selling any tobacco or vaping products to someone younger than 21 or buying them for those under 21 a misdemeanor that can be punished with a $200 fine.
It goes next to the full Senate for debate.
In 2019, federal law changed to prohibit those under 21 from legally buying cigarettes, cigars, or any other tobacco products in the U.S.
Since then, at least 11 states joined the roughly one-third of states that already had their own laws restricting tobacco sales to people 21 and older.