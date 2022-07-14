Kansas Housing Inventory Lowest In The U.S.

Having trouble finding a home to buy in Kansas? A new study says there’s a good reason for that.
A study by Inspection Control Network, a home inspection software company, shows that Kansas has the lowest number of homes for sale in the country.
Nationally, the “months’ supply of homes”, which measures how long it would take the current supply of homes to sell, fell by more than 46% from May 2019 to May 2022.
The analysis found that Kansas – where homes spend an average 15.2 days on the market – has an average months’ supply of 0.36, compared to the national months’ supply of 1.37.
Out of all U.S. states with available data, Kansas has the least home inventory.
In contrast, eight states have averaged more than 2 months’ supply, including New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii.