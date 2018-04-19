Kansas in middle of pack in economic competitiveness survey

In a survey released this week, Kansas is in the bottom half of states in economic competitiveness, but not by much.

“Kansas comes in at 26th in our economic outlook ranking,” said Rich States, Poor States report co-author and Chief Economist at ALEC and Vice President of the Center for State Fiscal Reform, Johnathan Williams. “This is the 11th year that we’ve put together the Rich States, Poor States ranking. Kansas has quite a track record. It’s a bit of a decline from 2013, when Kansas almost cracked into the top ten.”

Kansas is actually up one spot from last year, when it was 27th and the state still has several areas where it does well in terms of fiscal policy.

“Everything from fairly reasonable worker’s compensation costs for business, being a right-to-work state, having no death taxes at the state level and keeping overall tax burdens somewhat low outside of property, income and sales taxes,” said Williams. “There are very much some bright spots in this report for Kansas.”

One area where Kansas did exceptionally poorly in the measure is the number of Public Employees Per 10,000 of Population.

“There’s only two other states in the nation with more public employees as a percentage of the population,” said Williams. “Of course, there’s nothing wrong with public employment, but what that means is a larger government workforce which needs to be paid for by tax dollars, which then drives tax burdens and tax rates up.”

The survey uses the employment number as a proxy for the size of government in the state. To read the full report, go here.

Graphic courtesy ALEC