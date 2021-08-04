Kansas in Top Ten of Equitable School Funding

With more than half of teachers nationwide reporting significant learning loss during the pandemic but poorer districts disproportionately impacted, the financial website WalletHub has released a report on the states with the most and least equitable school districts.
In many states, richer school districts receive a greater amount of funding per student than poorer districts.
To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the balance of each school district in each state based on two factors: average household income, and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
They then ranked 49 states based on the evenness of all the school districts in each state.
The top state was Iowa, followed by North Carolina, then Arkansas.
Kansas came in tenth in the nation.
The bottom three states were California, Idaho, and New York was last.