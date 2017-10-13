Kansas Insurance Department still waiting on specifics after ACA-related executive orders

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer said Friday that the department is still awaiting specifics on the executive actions taken by President Donald Trump to potentially allow association health plans to be offered across state lines.

“It’s our understanding that President Trump’s Executive Order cleared the way for the appropriate departments in the Federal government to examine the possibility of loosening regulations on association health plans as well as short-term policies,” said Selzer. “We don’t know what they’re going to propose. We’re going to be ready for whatever they propose. It’s our understanding that the direction they’d like to go in is to allow association health plans across state lines.”

Kansas is ready if that is the direction the final language is headed.

“Kansas already has a statute allowing association health plans,” said Selzer. “We’ve had that since 1983. It was last updated in 2014. We actually have in place tools that already work around this.”

The Trump administration has also decided to stop providing insurance companies with payments to provide subsidies for lower-income people to get health insurance. The administration said it needs Congressional approval to make those payments.

“We need to see the specific wording around that,” said Selzer. “What we do know is that this might spur Congress into taking action on those subsidies. That’s one outcome. We, in Kansas, have a stable market either way. Our markets, we have two markets in every county in the state, which is a much better situation than most of the country. As you know, about half of the counties in the entire United States have only one carrier. We have competition in every

county. Those rates have been filed. Contracts have been signed for starting January 1 of 2018 for a certain rate.

We’ve provided that rate range of 0 to 29 percent increase. That will stay the same regardless of what happens to CSR funding.”

If you have questions about your insurance, call your provider or the Kansas Insurance Department at 1-800-432-2484 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.