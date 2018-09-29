Homecoming hasn’t been a celebratory occasion for Kansas football in recent years, and that unfortunate trend continued this week with the Jayhawks losing to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 48-28.

The series between KU and OSU has been one sided over the course of multiple decades at this point. Oklahoma State entered the weekend having won eight straight games in the series and the last seven meetings in Lawrence, dating back to 1998. Despite Oklahoma State play-by-play voice Dave Hunziker saying on the radio this week that the Cowboys don’t play well in Lawrence, the scoreboard did all the talking on Saturday.

The quarterback situation has been under the microscope all season for Kansas, and it evolved again against Oklahoma State with junior pivot Carter Stanley getting the start over senior Peyton Bender. It was Stanley’s first action outside of mop-up time this year.

“We knew we couldn’t just stand in the pocket and hold up,” coach David Beaty said in regard to why Stanley got the start. “Carter’s skill set fit what we needed.”

Despite a rough start for the offense overall, Stanley had a sharp beginning to his first start of the year. He completed five of his first six passes for 59 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II for KU’s first points.

Stanley showed off his mobility a few times as well to escape pressure, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a sieve-like performance from the Kansas offensive line. Between positive rushes and sacks, Stanley toted the ball six times for -1 yard in the first half.

The running game as a whole was basically nonexistent for the Jayhawks in the first half. The team combined for just 31 yards on 15 carries through the first two quarters. That trend changed in a hurry to open the third quarter, though, when freshman running back Pooka Williams made his presence felt. He busted off a 60-yard touchdown run to cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 10 early in the second half.

For Williams, that was his third run of over 50 yards this season and his fourth touchdown run of at least 40 yards.

The momentum was short-lived, however, with the Cowboys scoring 1:21 later to extend the lead again. The OSU score was set up by another deep pass from Cornelius, who picked on KU’s deep coverage all afternoon.

Three different OSU wide receivers (Wolf, Wallace, Johnson) have 40-plus-yard receptions and each has a TD. QB Taylor Cornelius is 12 for 14 for 288 yards and three scores. OSU adds a 29-yard field goal and goes up 34-14 with 7:25 left in 3Q. — Matt Galloway (@themattgalloway) September 29, 2018

The Jayhawks fought all game long, trailing throughout the day but keeping it within two scores in the fourth quarter but couldn’t make enough defensive stops to close the gap any more. Oklahoma State was able to milk the clock on its last drive to crush Kansas’ slim comeback hopes. A late touchdown run by the Cowboys’ Chuba Hubbard was the final nail in the coffin.

That final score was significant to some, with Kansas going into the game as a 17-point underdog.

Stanley finished with one of the best games of his career, going 24/32 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. was his top target, catching 10 balls for 89 yards with a touchdown. Williams led KU in rushing with 97 yards on 13 carries.

Cornelius was excellent in the win for Oklahoma State, going 15/20 for 312 yards with four scores and an interception, good for a 262 efficiency rating.

Next up for the Jayhawks is a return to the road, specifically Morgantown, West Virginia, for a meeting with the Mountaineers next Saturday.