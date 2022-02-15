The Kansas Jayhawks took care of business against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in dominant fashion Monday night, recording their 10th conference win of the season with a 76-60 victory.
That win keeps KU a game up on Baylor in the loss column in the Big 12 standings, and it’s also keeps coach Bill Self’s record spotless on Big Monday home games at 34-0.
For the second game in a row the Jayhawks got out to a sluggish start, this time around scoring just 13 points through the third media timeout of the first half. The game also ended in less-than-ideal fashion for Kansas, with the Jayhawks making just one of their last 17 field goal attempts and finishing the game on a scoring drought that lasted over five minutes.
“Coach was mad because we really didn’t close the game out good,” sophomore guard Dajuan Harris said.
Self dove into the details of late game woes and expressed his frustration in spite of still pulling sizable win.
“I would’ve taken a 14-point win before the game all day long,” Self said before adding, in regard to the waning moments of the game: “It was awful … I’m not trying to be negative, but you can’t get outscored 7-0 in the final minute of every game.”
Sandwiched between the slow start and the messy ending, which, in fairness, came after the game was already in hand, KU teed off on OSU, overpowering the Cowboys to the tune of a 55-31 advantage in that stretch.
KU’s entire starting lineup made major contributions in the win, including all five scoring in double figures. Senior forward David McCormack had one of the Jayhawks’ biggest games, posting his sixth double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds. It was also his third game in a row scoring in double digits.
“Playing inside out makes the game go a lot easier,” McCormack said.
Senior guard Ochai Agbaji led all scorers on Monday night with 20 points on 5-of-12 shooting with a 9-of-10 effort at the free throw line. That was his first 20-point game since his career-high 37-point performance against Texas Tech on Jan. 24.
“I thought he was great tonight,” Self said. “I think he’s playing really well. 20 points on a night when he didn’t shoot the ball well from the perimeter, I think, is pretty good.”
Junior guard Christian Braun added 16 points in the victory, while Harris had 12 and sophomore forward Jalen Wilson contributed 11.
After getting next to nothing from the bench last time out against Oklahoma, Kansas got slightly more production against Oklahoma State. However, for the second game in a row it was freshman forward Zach Clemence contributing the lion’s share of the bench’s statistical output. He scored two points and have six rebounds for the Jayhawks in Monday’s win, with six other reserves combining for three points and two boards.
Clemence was the first big man off the bench for KU, a pivot from Self’s usual strategy of spelling McCormack with senior forward Mitch Lightfoot. Self said he wanted to give the freshman a chance to play.
“He may not be strong yet, but he’s not soft,” Self said. “He’ll stick his nose in there, which is good.”
Next up for the Jayhawks is a road trip following consecutive home games, with the West Virginia Mountaineers next on the schedule. West Virginia has lost nine of its last 10 games and is for last in the Big 12. That game will tip off Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.