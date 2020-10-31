The Kansas Jayhawks are still looking for their first win of the year, sitting at 0-5 overall and 0-4 in Big 12 play after losing to the 23rd-ranked Iowa State Cyclones 52-22.
Once again the KU offense struggled to move the ball consistently, even with occasional flashes of quality play from freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels. The Jayhawks mustered just 240 yards of offense on Saturday, a full 80 yards fewer than that unit was able to muster in a blowout loss to Kansas State last weekend.
Daniels passed for 165 yards on 16-of-29 in the loss to Iowa State, also throwing an interception for the second straight week. He was effective on the ground, though, rushing for his third score over the last two games. His final line includes 16 rushes for 36 yards, but discounting sacks Daniels carried it 11 times for 63 yards.
Teammates have taken notice of Daniels’s ability to extend plays, with senior receiver Andrew Parchment saying that it’s something that has been emphasized to the freshman.
“When things break down he’s going to put his head down and run,” Parchment said. “We know what the situation is with the O-line, so when things break down just don’t take a sack … J.D. is a competitor, and I think Jayhawks fans are going to be excited to see the way he grows over the next couple years.”
It was an impressive day overall for freshman Jayhawks, with Luke Grimm also snagging four passes for 53, both of which were second among all Kansas players, only behind senior receiver Kwamie Lassiter II in both categories.
Lassiter was impressed with Grimm’s performance, and spoke highly of the freshman receiver’s effort.
“I think [the freshmen] stepped up and did what they had to do, especially Luke Grimm,” Lassiter said, adding: “He’s a worker, he’s a true worker, you don’t have to tell him to do things twice.”
Kansas wasn’t able to accomplish much else on the ground outside of Daniels’s effort, though, with four other ball carriers totaling 18 carries for just 37 yards.
It was another slow start for the Jayhawks in their most recent loss as well, going down 13-0 in the first quarter after a pair of touchdown runs by the Cyclones. KU was able to get one back with a five-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Daniel Hinshaw in the second quarter, but Iowa State still took a 20-7 lead into the break.
In the second quarter the Jayhawks were able to move the ball fairly well, netting 121 of those 240 yards in that quarter alone after picking up just 29 in the first quarter.
“One of the bigger problems is just not sustaining drives and not getting positive yards on first down to put a young offensive line and a young quarterback in a better position to move the ball down the field,” Parchment said in regard to another week of struggles for the offense.
Daniels left the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury. Miles said he wasn’t sure about the severity of it.
“Just looked like another tweak of an ankle,” Miles added.
The Kansas defense did play fairly well again, but by the end of the second half that unit had been gashed and worn down, allowing four second-half touchdowns. That included two within the final 5:05 of the game.
Iowa State senior quarterback Brock Purdy went 23-of-34 passing for 239 yards with two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and one interception. Sophomore running back Breece Hall, a Wichita native, shredded the KU run defense to the tune of 185 yards rushing on 21 carries with a pair of scores. That’s consecutive weeks with exactly 185 yards for the Wichita Northwest product, and he’s gone for at least 135 in ever Big 12 game this season.
Sophomore cornerback Kenny Logan posted the best game out of any of the Jayhawks this week, taking a kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown and intercepting a Purdy pass in the fourth quarter.
Logan has become a crucial piece for Kansas in two phases of the game, and Miles sang his praises following his big afternoon.
“We saw that out of Kenny Logan when we were recruiting,” Miles said. “He is just what you saw today. He has that potential to break a play, he has the potential to break a game open … His talent is pretty extreme.”
As a whole, arguably the biggest bright spot for KU in the losing effort was the performance of some of the younger players, including Daniels, Grimm and Logan.
“You’re starting to see some guys stepping forward and making plays,” Miles said. “I think that we’re getting the style of player and the style of player is showing the ability of his talent and really there’s a number of guys who are like that.”
It was a depleted KU roster that took the field against Iowa State, with multiple starters and other contributors among the 17 Jayhawks who didn’t dress.
Still, Miles said he wasn’t worried about the players who missed the game and tried to turn the focus back on his players who did see the field.
“I felt like that the players that we missed certainly was a number and a group of good players we would have liked to have with us,” Miles said. “I’m not going to worry so much about the guys that we didn’t have as the guys that we did.”
Miles did add that senior linebacker Dru Prox has opted out of the season due to a “significant” personal issue.
Next up for Kansas will be a trip to Norman, Oklahoma next weekend to face the No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners. That game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.
