Entering this season, the Villanova Wildcats had won three consecutive meetings against the Kansas Jayhawks, including two in the NCAA tournament. Most notably, Villanova cruised by KU in the Final Four last year. The Jayhawks exacted a little bit of revenge this season, though, holding off the Wildcats 74-71 on Saturday.

From the jump, Kansas fared far better against Villanova on Dec. 15 than it did back in April. Freshman guard Devon Dotson scored the first five points of the contest and the Jayhawks were out to an early 8-1 lead.

Setting the tone for the rest of the game, however, was what immediately followed from Villanova. Namely, Eric Paschall, a familiar foe for Kansas, going on a 7-0 run of his own to knot the game at eight early.

That sort of back-and-forth continued throughout the game, with both teams trading barbs, especially in the second half.

The tight matchup was a stark contrast to the national semifinal in April, which the Wildcats dominated in its entirety. The Jayhawks did a far better job defending the three-point shot in this meeting; Villanova went just 8-of-28 from deep.

Villanova took a three-point lead at 54-51 with 9:13 left in the game, at which point Kansas senior guard Lagerald Vick, junior forward Dedric Lawson and the crowd at Allen Fieldhouse took over.

Those two players combined for 17 of KU’s last 23 points, with acrobatic, tough finishes coming regularly.

“Those two headliners, they were terrific,” Kansas coach Bill Self said.

The home crowd played as big of a role as it has in some time for the Jayhawks on Saturday, coming alive late in the second half and keeping the noise level high throughout the end of the game.

Wright: This is the hardest place I've ever coached to make calls. #kubball — Jordan Wolf (@byjordanwolf) December 15, 2018

Fan-favorite song “The Hum” even made its return to Allen Fieldhouse in the final minutes, sparking one of many loud roars late.

Villanova coach Jay Wright added that he thought his team was just “OK” at handling the environment, saying he wishes they had done a better job of it.

Vick led the Jayhawks in scoring in the win, dropping 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting. It was a welcomed return to prominence for KU’s only senior after he scored just five points combined in previous two games, both of which were games he game off the bench in.

His performance this year has been turning heads, including those of Kansas’ opponents. Villanova’s Phil Booth said after the game that this year’s version of Vick is a huge departure from last year’s.

“He’s more aggressive this year,” Booth said. “He’s a completely different player.”

Lawson contributed 28 points of his own while also leading all players in rebounds with 12. That marks the junior’s fifth double-double in the last six games.

Self said that the team right now is limited with junior center Udoka Azubuike still out injured, and Wright said his absence was beneficial for the Wildcats.

Another way in which KU is limited at the moment is a player who is active and is still in the starting lineup in freshman guard Quentin Grimes. He finished with just one point in 14 minutes, one assist, no rebounds and turned the ball over three times.

Despite Grimes’ continued struggles, Self said he knows better things are ahead for the star freshman.

“He’s better than what he’s played, and we know that, and he’ll get that,” Self said. “If anything, it’s encouraging to know a guy can have a bad night and affect your winning percentage, so to speak.”

Even with the emotional win, which extended Kansas’ perfect record on the season to 9-0, Self said this victory isn’t as meaningful as the “real” games the Jayhawks and Wildcats have played in the NCAA tournament.

“The game today was nice … it wasn’t a real game like those others were real games,” Self said.

Kansas will look to improve to 10-0 on the season when it welcomes South Dakota to Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

Listen below to hear what the Jayhawks and Wildcats had to say after Saturday’s game:

Bill Self

Dedric Lawson, Lagerald Vick, Marcus Garrett

Villanova’s Jay Wright, Eric Paschall, Phil Booth