Kansas Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick and junior Dajuan Harris made an appearance at coach Brett Ballard’s Washburn youth basketball camp on Tuesday, spending time with campers and taking a few minutes to speak with the media.
Dick just arrived on campus Monday, as the highly touted freshman prepares for his much-anticipated first season in Lawrence. Harris, meanwhile, is going into his fourth year with the program (including a redshirt year in 2019-20) and spoke about how different this year’s Kansas roster will be than last season’s national championship team.
More Jayhawks will make an appearance at Lee Arena on Wednesday, including sophomores Bobby Pettiford and K.J. Adams, while Kansas State basketball will be represented Wednesday by newcomer Cam Carter and junior Ismael Massoud.
Click below to hear from KU’s Gradey Dick and Dajuan Harris at Tuesday’s Washburn youth basketball camp.
Gradey Dick
Dajuan Harris