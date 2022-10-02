The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats are both moving way up in this week’s AP Top 25 college football poll, with both checking in inside the top 20.

Kansas is 19th this week, while K-State is 20th.

For the Jayhawks, it’s their first appearance in the poll since Week 8 of the 2009 season when the program checked in at No. 24. This is also the highest ranking for KU since Week 7 of 2009 when the Jayhawks were 17th.

The 13-year absence from the poll finally came to an end this week following the Jayhawks’ 14-11 nailbiter victory over Iowa State on Saturday. Kansas won the game despite posting its worst offensive performance of the season. Similarly to the program’s status in the AP poll, this is the first time that KU has started a season 5-0 since the 2009 season.

Kansas State, meanwhile, is now ranked for the second week in a row, up five spots from last week’s No. 25 position. The Wildcats knocked off Texas Tech at home this weekend, downing the Red Raiders 37-28. It was another big game for quarterback Adrian Martinez, who threw for 116 yards and a passing touchdown, plus another 171 yards and three scores on the ground.

While it’s been a long time since Kansas was ranked in general, it’s been even longer since both programs were ranked at the same time. The last time that occurred was Week 8 of the 2007 season season. That week, the Jayhawks were 15th in the poll while the Wildcats were 25th.

Both KU and K-State have important matchups coming up next weekend. Kansas will play at home for the third week in a row as the Jayhawks host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs, who are coming off a blowout win over Oklahoma and are also ranked for the first time this season.

That game was chosen to be the location of this week’s ESPN College GameDay show.

The Wildcats will be on the road this coming Saturday to take on Iowa State. The Cyclones have lost two straight games.

For this week’s full AP Top 25 poll, click here.