Kansas Jayhawks OT Hakeem Adeniji drafted by Cincinnati Bengals in 6th round of 2020 NFL draft
Photo courtesy of KU athletics.
Hakeem Adeniji is the first college player from the state of Kansas to be selected in the 2020 NFL draft, with the former Kansas Jayhawks offensive tackle going to the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick of the sixth round (180th overall).
He’s the first Jayhawk to be drafted since Dorance Armstrong Jr. in 2018 (Dallas Cowboys), and he’s the first offensive tackle from KU to be picked since Tanner Hawkinson in 2013, who also went to Cincinnati.
Adeniji was one of the most decorated Kansas players in recent memory. A team captain, he was named first-team All-Big 12 by the league and a second-team all-conference tackle by the Associated Press. Adeniji was also a finalist for the Senior CLASS award his senior year.
Over his last two seasons in Lawrence, when he started all 24 games for Kansas, Adeniji only allowed one sack.
At this year’s NFL scouting combine Adeniji ran a 5.17 in the 40-yard dash, put up 26 reps on the bench press and had registered a 34-inch vertical. His 7.78 RAS is considered good, with “elite” explosions, “good” speed and “poor” size.
Adeniji made a major impression at this year’s Senior Bowl, where he primarily played offensive guard instead of tackle. His performance in Mobile, Alabama earned him a first-team All-Senior Bowl write-up from Fansided, while Demetrius Harvey of Big Cat Country called him one of the standouts of the event.
He was also ranked 152nd on this year’s 580 Sports Talk composite big board.
Immediate reaction to the selection promoted his versatility and his fit with the Bengals.
His unique path to Kansas was also mentioned during his initial media availability.
Adeniji is one of two KU players who were potential picks in this year’s draft, the other being defensive end and fellow Senior Bowl participant Azur Kamara.
