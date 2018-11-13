The Vermont Catamounts were the second-lowest rated team per KenPom on the Kansas Jayhawks’ schedule entering their contest in KU’s home opener. Kansas had to fight and scrap the entire night against the favorite out of the America East conference, but the Jayhawks came out on top 84-68 on Monday.

For all the star power Kansas has this year, it was senior guard Lagerald Vick who stole the show, scoring a career-high 32 points to lead the Jayhawks to victory.

The Catamounts pounced on the Jayhawks in the first half, overcoming a 6-0 deficit out of the gate with their own 14-2 run. Vermont would hold the lead for 15:26 in the first half, largely due to an impressive shooting performance.

Three different players for Vermont scored in double figures in the first half, led by Anthony Lamb’s 12.

The Jayhawks rallied, though, closing the opening period on an 18-7 run to take a four-point lead into the break.

Vick was the catalyst behind KU keeping the game close early. He scored 16 points in the opening 20 minutes, going 6-of-7 from the floor including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.

“It’s senior year, so you’ve got to go out with a bang,” Vick said.

That wasn’t all for the Memphis, Tennessee native, though, with Vick catching fire in the second half as well. He capped the night shooting 12-14 from the field.

Vick has now tied #kubball record for 3s in a game under Bill Self. Perfect 8-for-8. t.co/W8S4lIWQSV — Jordan Wolf (@JWolfAP) November 13, 2018

According to STATS LLC, Vick’s perfect 8-of-8 shooting night from downtown set both a Kansas and Big 12 record for most three-point shots without a miss.

“Vick was unbelievable tonight,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “Sometimes you’ve got to just tip your hat to a guy.”

Kansas coach Bill Self had a glowing review of his starting guard following the game.

“I don’t think I’ve ever coached a better offensive performance,” Self said. “He obviously carried us.”

He wasn’t the only Kansas veteran with a big night, as junior center Udoka Azubuike dominated the paint throughout most of the game. He has a significant size advantage over the entire Vermont team, with just one Catamount standing 6-foot-9 or taller seeing meaningful action on Monday night.

Azubuike racked up a double-double in the win, pulling in a game-high 10 rebounds along with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting.

Freshman guard Quentin Grimes, who was named the Big 12 newcomer of the week on Monday, had a quiet night considering the offensive explosion from Vick and Azubuike, but recorded a double-double of his own with 10 points and a game-high 10 assists. Eight of his 10 assists were to Azubuike.

“I thought [Grimes] played well … and I thought he fed the post well,” Self said. “I thought he played sound and it was nice to see a couple balls go in the hole too for him.”

Arguably one of the most impressive parts of the win for Kansas was the lack of production from junior forward Dedric Lawson. On Monday afternoon, Lawson was named the Big 12 player of the week after a 20-point, 14-rebound performance versus Michigan State in the Champions Classic. He followed that with one of the worst offensive games of his career though, going scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting, though he did add seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

Lamb finished the game as UVM’s leading scorer with 24 points, while Ernie Duncan and Stef Smith contributed 17 and 13, respectively. After shooting 50 percent overall and 40 percent from long range in the first half, the Catamounts shot just 33.3 percent in the second half and made just three of 11 three-point attempts.

After the game, Becker had profuse praise for Kansas and the game environment in Allen Fieldhouse.

“I want to thank Bill Self and Kansas for giving us an opportunity to play a team like Kansas in a venue like this,” Becker said. “It’s a special place and hopefully we will take a lot from this loss that will help us down the road.”

Before the game tipped off on Monday it had already been a busy day for the Jayhawks. While Grimes and Lawson received praise from the league with their individual honors, KU actually fell from the top spot in the AP Top-25 Poll, being usurped by the 2-0 Duke Blue Devils despite neither team losing in the first week of the season. Kansas became the first team to drop from the No. 1 position in the poll without losing since North Carolina in the 1983-84 season.

Louisiana will be the next team headed to Allen Fieldhouse, as the Ragin’ Cajuns will take on the Jayhawks in Lawrence on Friday night. KU won the last matchup between the two teams back in Dec. 2004.