Kansas Joins States in J & J Vaccine Pause
Kansas’ top health official says that the state is suspending distribution of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccines as federal health officials investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. The impact on the state’s vaccination efforts, however, is thought to be minimal.
Doctor Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, predicted the pause won’t have a big impact on the state’s overall rate of shots carried out.
That’s because less than four percent of the shots administered in Kansas have been from Johnson & Johnson, according to KDHE data.
Norman said the reason he believes the impact in the Sunflower State will be minimal is that over the last few weeks, the state had been promised a large amount of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
However, due to production setbacks, the large number of doses never materialized.