Kansas judges back off effort to keep jurors’ names secret

Kansas judges are backing off an effort to shield jurors’ names in a compromise with transparency advocates who hope to avoid court secrecy.

The Kansas District Judges Association will still seek to keep jurors’ addresses secret under its compromise with the Kansas Press Association.

Lawmakers had approved the original bill, but the measure can still be changed before getting final legislative approval.

Transparency advocates had warned that the original effort was part of what they see as a growing trend across the U.S. toward anonymous juries. States where courts don’t have to release jurors’ names include California, Indiana and Oklahoma.

Kansas judges said they want to protect jurors from harassment and stop a “chilling effect” potential jurors’ feel when they have to disclose their information for the public record.