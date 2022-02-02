      Breaking News
Closings/Delays

Kansas Judicial Branch Closed Wednesday; Some Hearings Continue

Feb 1, 2022 @ 6:31pm

The Kansas Judicial Center will be closed Wednesday, February 2, due to adverse weather, but offices will continue to provide service through remote means.

Supreme Court oral arguments scheduled Wednesday morning will be heard as scheduled on the January 31–February 4 docket. Arguments will be by Zoom videoconference and livestreamed on the Kansas Supreme Court YouTube channel.

Offices affected by the closure include the Office of Judicial Administration, Clerk of the Appellate Courts, Supreme Court Law Library, and the Appellate Reporter’s office in the Judicial Center. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator and the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program office will also be closed.

Individual judicial chambers may remain open at the discretion of the justice or judge. Visitors will want to call ahead if they plan to visit judicial chambers.

You May Also Like
Man Paid For Wrongful Conviction
No Child Exploitation Charges Due to Statute of Limitations
Wichita Set To Host Best Professional Bull Riders In Major Tour
Woman Loses $5,600 In Facebook Scam
Bleeding Kansas Series Planned Six Sundays At Historic Lecompton
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On