WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


18°F
Light Snow
Feels Like
Winds NW 23 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Snow Showers23°

Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy27°

Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy19°
12°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast33°
16°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy19°
-4°

Kansas Judicial Center closed today due to adverse weather

by on January 11, 2018 at 8:16 AM (2 hours ago)

The Kansas Judicial Center is closed today due to adverse weather.
 
All offices in the building, including the Office of Judicial Administration, Clerk of the Appellate Courts, and the Reporter’s office, will be closed.
 
Individual judicial chambers may remain open at the discretion of the justice or judge. Visitors will want to call ahead if they plan to visit judicial chambers.
 
All activities affected by this change will be rescheduled, including meetings. Participants will be notified of new times and dates.
 
Please visit the judicial branch website at www.kscourts.org for updates.