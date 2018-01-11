Kansas Judicial Center closed today due to adverse weather

The Kansas Judicial Center is closed today due to adverse weather.



All offices in the building, including the Office of Judicial Administration, Clerk of the Appellate Courts, and the Reporter’s office, will be closed.



Individual judicial chambers may remain open at the discretion of the justice or judge. Visitors will want to call ahead if they plan to visit judicial chambers.



All activities affected by this change will be rescheduled, including meetings. Participants will be notified of new times and dates.



Please visit the judicial branch website at www.kscourts.org for updates.