Kansas Judicial Center Open

The Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka has now reopened to the public.
The Judicial Center has been open by appointment only, but it is now open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Visitors must follow minimum standard health protocols to avoid exposing court users, staff, and judicial officers to COVID-19.
Those protocols will be posted at the building entrance.
The protocols require anyone who enters to:
If you need more information, go to kscourts.org.
Click on the COVID-19 link at the top of the page