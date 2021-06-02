      Weather Alert

Kansas Judicial Center Open

Jun 2, 2021 @ 6:53am

The Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka has now reopened to the public.

The Judicial Center has been open by appointment only, but it is now open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Visitors must follow minimum standard health protocols to avoid exposing court users, staff, and judicial officers to COVID-19.

Those protocols will be posted at the building entrance.

The protocols require anyone who enters to:

  • answer screening questions about symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19;
  • wear a face mask or face covering in public areas of the building;
  • and maintain six feet of physical distance between themselves and others, unless a physical barrier provides separation, or the person and all others nearby are fully vaccinated.

If you need more information, go to kscourts.org.

Click on the COVID-19 link at the top of the page

