Kansas Justice Institute created as potential legal advocate for students if state does not fulfill educational mission

Kansas Policy Institute President Dave Trabert said in a Statehouse news conference Monday that schools are just looking for more money and they aren’t concerned with the specific goal of raising the achievement of their lowest performing students, and in an effort to be sure the focus is kept on achievement, the Kansas Justice Institute is being created.

“The schools want nothing to do with funding being reasonably calculated,” said Trabert. “They just want a pile of money added. Every effort to hold schools accountable, completely rejected.”

Even though we don’t know yet what the Legislature will do, Trabert is confident that school funding court battles will not end.

“If we go back to court the next time, and there probably will be a next time no matter what happens, we hope that it’s about the thing that matters, or should matter, student achievement, not just asking for a big pile of money.”

In fact, Trabert asserts that the amount of money is not the goal. Rather, the students achieving is the goal.

“At some point, there has to be a remedy that stands up for students,” said Trabert. “The remedy can never be, just give schools more money, if you’re not going to say, and use it for those kids. Use it for this purpose. The goal has to be students first, not institutions first, not money first.”

The goal is to avoid litigation, though former Speaker of the House Mike O’Neal who spoke to the media’s questions at the press conference, is a litigator.

“The goal here is to get students educated, to make sure that they have access to get the education they deserve,” said Trabert. “If not, then the Kansas Justice Institute will be prepared to represent those students and their parents, so that they can get it. Hopefully, we’ll have a school funding formula passed this year that will hold schools accountable, that any new money that’s put into it will be just for those students, those 25 percent that the court said might need some more money because they are not performing and that that money will be required to be spent for their direct, exclusive benefit.”

So far, the school finance bill that is being worked does not have provisions in it to direct additional money specifically to those low performing students.