We’re under 100 days from the start of the college football season, and on Thursday both Kansas and Kansas State revealed the kickoff times and television networks for the first three games of their respective seasons.
For the second season in a row, the Jayhawks will start the year on a Friday night, opening the schedule this year at home against Tennessee Tech on Sept. 2. That contest is slated for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff and will be shown on ESPN+. KU’s Big 12 opener will be a week later in Morgantown against the West Virginia Mountaineers, with a 5:00 p.m. kick on Saturday, Sept. 10. That game, also, will be on ESPN+.
The first game of the KU season that will be on traditional cable comes on Saturday, Sept. 17 when the Jayhawks will visit the Houston Cougars. Fans can see that game on ESPNU with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. That’s the first game in a home-and-home series for the two schools, with Houston returning the favor in Lawrence in 2023.
K-State not only opens the 2022 campaign at home, but it will play all three of its nonconference games in Manhattan. The Wildcats’ slate starts with the South Dakota Coyotes paying a visit to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 3 at 6:00, and that game can be seen on ESPN+. In Week 2, an old Big 12 foe returns as K-State hosts Missouri in an ESPN2 game on Sept. 10, which will kick at 11:00 a.m. The final nonconference game for the ‘Cats will be on Sept. 17 when the Tulane Green Wave pays a visit. That’s another ESPN+ game, and it will kick off that Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
The series with Missouri is a home-and-home for K-State, with the Wildcats heading to Columbia in 2023. As for Tulane, the Green Wave will host the Wildcats in 2024 before another meeting in Manhattan in 2026.
TV networks and kickoff times for the rest of KU’s and K-State’s games will be announced on either a 12-day or six-day basis throughout the season.