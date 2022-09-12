Kansas, Kansas State players bring home Big 12 honors in Week 2

For the second week in a row a Kansas Jayhawk has been named the Big 12 defensive player of the week, while a Kansas State Wildcat was also honored Monday with a Big 12 weekly award.

KU cornerback Cobee Bryant was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week after sealing Kansas’ 55-42 victory over West Virginia with a pick-six in overtime. Lonnie Phelps won the award last week, giving the Jayhawks back-to-back winners for an award the team hadn’t received in nearly four years before this month.

Who else but Cobee Bryant 😤 Your @Big12Conference DPOW! pic.twitter.com/mLrjyZrGnK — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 12, 2022

K-State’s Phillip Brooks also brings home an award this week as the Big 12 special teams player of the week. This is the second time Brooks has won the award. In the Wildcats’ blowout win over Missouri this weekend, Brooks returned a punt 76 yards for a score, the fourth punt return touchdown of his career and his first of the season.

Kansas will be on the road again this weekend to face the Houston Cougars, looking for its first 3-0 start to a season since 2009. Kansas State, meanwhile, will finish its nonconference slate at home Saturday against Tulane, also looking to start the year 3-0. KU’s kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m., while K-State’s will come at 2:00.