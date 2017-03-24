For A Kansas Kid, Helping Starts With C

Audio of this story is below.

Eight-year-old Peyton Bonham from McPherson is going to help her aunt and uncle build 2 miles of fence on April 1st in Southwest Kansas, and she’s raising the money herself.

Payton and her mom, Jennifer were baking chocolate chip cookies during their spring break on Friday to sell to those who would donate money for fencing supplies.

“We already have three dozen,” said Peyton. When I asked her how many they could bake in a day she said ” maybe about twenty”.

I asked Peyton why she felt she needed to help.

“Because they lost so much,” she said.

I also asked why she likes to help people.

“It makes them smile,” she said.

Jennifer and Peyton were still taking more orders over the weekend.

“I’ve had some friends over in Wichita and Hesston. They started saying, hey, we want cookies! We had some family in Missouri, how can I shoot you some cash? We’ve done PayPal already. We want to help.”

Peyton’s goal was $100. She’s already well past that, but there’s no fooling. She’s going to spend her first of April doing her part building fence for friends of her aunt and uncle in Protection.

“She is excited to go and help,” said Jennifer. If you’d like to help, email jbonham7550@gmail.com.